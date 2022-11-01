Fire Chief to TT: Be more conscious of safety

News

TT FIRE SERVICE Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo, on Tuesday, called for businesses and TT society as a whole to pay more attention to occupational health and safety, while speaking at the opening ceremony at of the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham)’s two-day HSSE conference held at the HYATT Regency in Port of Spain.

“I believe that it is time that we as a society pay more attention to health and safety because it will reduce the risk of exposure to the losses that we see when companies go up, as well as the loss of employment and how it affects the economy,” Bristo said.

“Even in our homes, we need to pay attention to how we do things and how we store things. Always make sure that you have a proper plan of escape in the event that you have to do it. Sometimes you don’t know how fate would have it that you would need to do so and you must be able at all times to do so safely.”

Bristo, on behalf of the TT Fire Service accepted a donation of two Huawei Ideahub screens, which would be used to support the implementation of its national incident command system. The command system is designed to help fire-fighters through the projection of real-time high-quality video.

Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd President Dominic Rampersad who presented the donation said it was not just a donation from the gas processing company, but from the people of TT. He said that PPGPL has provided support to the Ministry of Health in its cancer treatment initiatives and the defence services in its response to natural disasters.

“As we re-imagine our world, we have to re-imagine, not just our companies but the role that our companies play in providing a service to our communities.”