Fire at Point Fortin supermarket

News

File photo

Point Fortin police are investigating the circumstances of a fire that destroyed a supermarket before dawn on Tuesday, the third day into the new year.

Initial reports said damage to Budget Rite Supermarket and its contents could be over $2 million.

The supermarket at Main Field Road near Victor Chin Kit park is operated by Chinese nationals.

Reports are at around 3 am, the fire was seen in the building, and the police and fire officers were alerted.

The fire was put out but reignited hours later, and firefighters returned to put it out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is unknown, and investigations are ongoing.