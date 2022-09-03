Fire at JUSAMCO’s asphalt plant in Claxton Bay

News

Firefighters responded to a fire at Junior Sammy’s asphalt plant in Claxton Bay on Friday. – Marvin Hamilton

A fire at Junior Sammy Group of Companies Ltd’s (JUSAMCO) asphalt plant has caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage.

Owner Junior Sammy gave the estimate when he visited the site at Cedar Hill Road mid-morning on Friday.

Sammy praised his workers as well as the fire officers who promptly responded and worked together to contain the flames when the fire broke out at around 11 am..

He said quick-thinking workers dumped loads of sand near the plant to prevent the flames from spreading and also poured water on the plant.

“It could have been worse. The sand saved it. All those loads of sand you are seeing were not there before.

“Thank God no one was injured. I got a call and came here.

“This plant supplies asphalt for the whole of the south,” Sammy said.

There were unconfirmed reports that a worker complained of chest pains and was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Savonetta and Mon Repos fire (south headquarters) officers responded to the fire.

Assistant Chief (south) Ansar Ali said officers from the two stations brought the fire under control “in about 20-25 minutes.

The cause is yet to be determined.

“We have to do a full investigation, a proper assessment to find out what caused the fire.”

Ali said everyone “did excellent work to bring the fire under control in such a short space of time. I highly commend my fire officers.”