Fines for non-wear­ing of face masks will like­ly be on a slid­ing scale rang­ing from the min­i­mum traf­fic tick­et fine or up to $20,000 de­pend­ing on the cir­cum­stances, Gov­ern­ment sources in­di­cat­ed yes­ter­day.

The re­cent de­ci­sion by the Min­istry of Health to al­le­vi­ate the bur­den on the par­al­lel health­care sys­tem is be­ing laud­ed as a step in the right di­rec­tion by at least two ex­perts, giv­en the cur­rent COVID-19 case­load in the coun­try.