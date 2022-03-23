Final prison escapee recaptured in St James

News

RECAPTURED: Anthony Seepersad. –

POLICE have recaptured the fifth and final prison escapee, Anthony Seepersad.

Police said Seepersad, 28, was held in a car on Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin, at around 11 am on Wednesday.

He was taken to the Arouca police station, where he is expected to be charged with escaping lawful custody.

Seepersad, along with Kurien Douglas, 26, Theon Thomas, 23, Shaquille Drayton, 30, and 32-year-old Kevin Jagdeo, got out of their dormitories at the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca by breaking through the roof on Sunday night.