Filmmaker Horace Ové dies at 86

Filmaker Horace Ové. – Photo courtesy TT Film Festival

Filmmaker Horace Shango Ové died on Saturday at the age of 86.

His son Zak, on his Facebook page, said, “Our loving father Horace took his last breath at 4.30 this morning, while sleeping peacefully. I hope his spirit is free now after many years of suffering with Alzheimer’s. You are forever missed, and forever loved. Rest in Peace Pops, and thank you for everything.”

According to the TT National Archives, Ové was born in Belmont on December 3, 1936 to a multi-cultural family of African, Indian, French and Spanish heritages.

He began his film career by directing short films and documentaries that focused on West Indian immigrant life in Britain. His first documentary film Reggae (1970) was shown on British television as the first in-depth film on reggae, followed by King Carnival (1973). In 1976, he directed his most popular film Pressure which was co-written by fellow Trinidadian author Sam Selvon.

Ové received a number of awards, including TT’s Hummingbird medal in 1992, and the title of Best Director in 1986 from the British Film Institute.

In 2012, the TT Film Festival (TTFF) honoured him as a film pioneer and in 2013 he was named a national icon by the Trinidad and Tobago government.

In 2022, Ové was knighted during the UK New Year’s Honours for his contributions to British cinema and media.