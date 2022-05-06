File on death of Carapichaima man being prepared for DPP

News

Investigators are preparing a file to send to the Office of the Director of Public prosecutions for advice on the death of Dillon Daniel Straughn.

The fisherman, 24, was shot dead in his car before daybreak on Saturday at Waterloo Road, Bank Village, in Carapichaima.

The police said there was a confrontation with residents over cable theft in the area where he was shot. Two friends, 16 and 17, were also in the car, which crashed into another car. One passenger suffered minor injuries, and the other was unhurt. No one was injured in the other car.

The police questioned the two teenage passengers and later allowed them to leave without charges.

Straughn lived at Perseverance Village in Carapichaima but often stayed at his girlfriend’s home at Chase Village in Chaguanas.

Relatives denied that Straughn stole cables, adding he was returning home from liming.

But residents said the young men, one with a gun, were stealing cables.

The police said they viewed CCTV footage that would help them solve the case.

Up to Thursday afternoon, the autopsy was not done at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

The two male relatives were still in custody without charge.