Following what has been described at a “fruitful discussion” between FIFA and the Normalisation Committee representing the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, FIFA has agreed to lift the TTFA’s international suspension.
FIFA lifts TTFA suspension
Thu Nov 19 , 2020
