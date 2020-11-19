FIFA lifts TTFA suspension

Fol­low­ing what has been de­scribed at a “fruit­ful dis­cus­sion” be­tween FI­FA and the Nor­mal­i­sa­tion Com­mit­tee rep­re­sent­ing the Trinidad and To­ba­go Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion, FI­FA has agreed to lift the TTFA’s in­ter­na­tion­al sus­pen­sion.