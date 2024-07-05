Fibreglass fire at Chaguaramas, but no breathing apparatus

News

A FIRE involving a container of stored rolls of fibreglass broke out at the Caribbean Dockyard in Chaguaramas on July 5.

A report from the Fire Service (TTFS) said the divisional command centre received the call at 9.08am. By 9.09am, officers from the Four Roads Fire Station responded.

They were supported by a water tanker from the Wrightson Road Fire Station.

Firefighters were reportedly seen fighting the blaze without any protective breathing apparatus (BA) sets.

Fire Association president Keone Guy criticised the lack of essential safety equipment.

“Every call our officers are dispatched to without BA sets can be likened to a slow march to the gallows.”

He highlighted the videos circulating on social media showing firefighters amidst thick smoke without breathing apparatus.

“Our officers have been left out to dry.”

Guy said the firefighting community was mourning the loss of another officer to cancer, which he said was a consequence of long-term exposure to smoke inhalation.

