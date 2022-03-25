Fewer than 8,000 active covid19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago

News

The number of active covid19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago has dropped below 8,000.

In its 4pm update on Friday, the Ministry of Health reported 7,583 active cases, with 7,366 people in home isolation and 170 in hospital. There are 47 patients in state quarantine and none in step-down facilities.

There are 2,081 recovered community cases and 13 patients have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said 341 new covid19 cases were detected in samples taken between March 22 and 24.

Two new deaths were recorded between Thursday and Friday, which took the country’s death toll to 3,729.

Those who died were one middle-aged male and one middle-aged female, who both had multiple comorbidities.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, TT has recorded 136, 561 covid19 cases. To date, 125, 249 patients have recovered.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 708, 327 while 144,274 people have received an additional primary dose.

The Health Ministry’s data shows 82.4 per cent of patients entering the parallel healthcare system between July 22, 2021 and March 23 were not fully vaccinated.