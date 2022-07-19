Ferries issue masking guidelines

News

FILE PHOTO: The Buccoo Reef fast ferry. –

The TT Inter-Island Transportation Company (TTIT) said while mask wearing is no longer mandatory under the public health regulations, it is encouraging all port users, travellers, and other stakeholders to continue wearing facemasks on the Port’s compounds and on-board all ferries.

In a release, TTIT stated that its management is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for its customers, employees, and other port users as it maintains its essential service to and from Tobago.

“The travelling public is reminded of the guidelines implemented by the ferry service to contain the spread of covid19. Wash/sanitise hands at wash stations at the terminals or use sanitisation stations to sanitise hands on board.

“Anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sneeze, etc, are not allowed to enter the terminals without proof of medical assessment. Restrict movement on the vessels during the sailings, and avoid congregating and any close contact with people in the queue.”

TTIT said all vessels and terminals will continue to be sanitised to ensure the safety of all its users.