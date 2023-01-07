Female Tourist Robbed In Castries – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

According to eyewitnesses, a knife-wielding man robbed a female tourist in the Sans Souci area of Castries on Saturday.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred at about 3:00 pm.

“The distraught tourist passed by with her husband. People saw the bandit run past with a long knife. He also had a bag he took from the visitor,” an eyewitness told St Lucia Times.

The eyewitnesses said the victim, who was shaken but uninjured, explained that her bag did not have much cash.

Nevertheless, it contained important documents.

The eyewitness said someone summoned the police, who arrived on the scene shortly afterward.

There are no further details at present.

