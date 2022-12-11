Female sales representative dies from two-vehicle crash in Hanover Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Female sales representative dies from two-vehicle crash in Hanover Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JUST IN: Four perish in crash on Palisadoes Road

Female sales representative dies from two-vehicle crash in Hanover

Case of missing bag comes back to haunt Trelawny housekeeper

God of Love lands Caymanas Park feature event

Mr Vegas celebrates gaining sociology/anthropology degree

Driver of Yeng Yeng bike killed in Clarendon crash

JC win Champions Cup, beat KC 2-1

No child should be denied education due to disability – Williams

No New Year’s Eve grand market in St James

France advance to semifinals at World Cup, top England 2-1

Sunday Dec 11

21?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 57-year-old female sales representative died after she sustained injuries in a two-vehicle crash along the Round Hill main road in Sandy Bay, Hanover on Friday.

The deceased is Gabriel Sander of Montego Bay, St James.

According to police reports, about 5pm, Sander was driving her Nissan motorcar along the road when a Toyota Crown motorcar which was travelling in the opposite direction, collided with her vehicle.

Sander and another person sustained injuries from the collision.

They were transported to hospital, where Sander was pronounced dead and the other person was admitted for treatment.

As of Wednesday, December 7, the number of persons who have died as a result of motor vehicle crashes locally stood at 444, according to the Road Safety Unit (RSU) in the Ministry of Transport and Mining.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

JUST IN: Four perish in crash on Palisadoes Road

Jamaica News

Female sales representative dies from two-vehicle crash in Hanover

Jamaica News

Case of missing bag comes back to haunt Trelawny housekeeper

More From

Jamaica News

Young man committed to being role model for ‘friend dem weh a tief’

A year after social media appeal, he’s juggling school, part-time job and broiler farm

Jamaica News

4 held after double murder in Manchester

Three guns including AK 47 rifle and ballistic vest seized in get-a-way vehicle

FIFA World Cup(TM)

France advance to semifinals at World Cup, top England 2-1

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup on Saturday by beating England 2-1.

See also

Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stad

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known football writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was

Jamaica News

Wanted man fatally shot in St Catherine; cop injured

A man said to be on the police most wanted list was shot and killed during an operation in St Catherine.

The man identified as Barrington Campbell o/c ‘Coolie’, was fatally shot in Riversdale, on F

Entertainment

Aidonia’s son took his final breath in parents’ arms

‘Lalo’ Lawrence, the brother and manager of Aidonia, in a post to his Instagram account, expressed the struggle the Lawrence family is facing as they wrestle with the grim reality of the death of the

NewsAmericasNow.com