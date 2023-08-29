Female prison inmate, 25, charged with Arouca man’s murder

News

A 25-year-old woman from Belmont appeared before an Arima magistrate on August 22, charged with the murder of a 45-year-old man.

Alima “Shorts” Reid, an inmate of the Arouca Women’s Prison, was charged with the murder of Reagan Henderson Reece, who was last seen alive on June 22 in the Arouca district. Reece, of Arouca, worked as an accountant at Western United Credit Union.

A police statement on Tuesday said Reid had been charged on July 24 with conspiracy to commit murder and was remanded at the prison.

On August 21, Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Two police executed a warrant at the prison and charged her with murder. The next day, she appeared before the magistrate.

HBI police discovered Reece’s body in a bushy area at Palm Drive, Windy Hill, Arouca, on July 23.

ASP Victor, Insp John and Sgt Radhaykissoon, all of HBI, supervised the investigations.

WPC Theroulde, also of HBI Region Two, charged Reid after receiving advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, on August 8.