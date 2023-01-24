Female KFC delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Siparia

Black Immigrant Daily News

A DAY after police shot and killed three of four bandits who robbed a male KFC delivery driver in Mayaro, a female driver working for the same fast food company, was held up at gunpoint and robbed in Siparia on Monday night.

In the latest incident, the suspects ran into some bushes at Quarry Village, Siparia, and escaped with the loot— $400 and a cell phone.

The 37-year-old woman reported that around 9.30 pm on Monday, she went to Quarry Settlement #2 to drop off a delivery. She was driving a Nissan March car.

The report stated that at the end of the road, three men approached her and announced a robbery. One had a gun. Before running away, the men stole $400 from her pouch and a cell phone.

South Western Division police could not say if she had already dropped off the order.

No one was injured and Cpl Vincent is leading investigations.

Meanwhile, Eastern Division police have not yet named the third man killed in the shootout between police and bandits on Sunday night in Mayaro. The two dead men are Kory Gilbert, 19, and Antonio St Rose of Mayaro.

Shortly before 9 pm on Sunday, a 41-year-old delivery driver from KFC’s outlet in Mayaro went to Mischier Road to drop off an order.

A man pretending to be a customer approached the driver who had parked his car on the roadside.

The “customer” was joined by three other men armed with a gun, a cutlass, and a knife, respectively, and announced a robbery.

The four robbed the driver of the KFC meal order, cash, and his cell phone. They ran towards a track at the beach front.

A report was made and officers from Mayaro CID and the Eastern Division Task Force responded and during a shootout, three of the bandits were killed. The fourth man jumped over a concrete wall and ran off.

Supt Doodhai, Insp Ramkissoon, Sgt De La Rosa, acting Sgt Mohammed, Cpl Dwarika and other police visited the scene. Supt Doodhai is leading investigations.

