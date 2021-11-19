Fear of more robberies in Penal/Debe for Xmas

News

Allan Sammy, chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation addresses members of media during a protest on Friday Debe outside corporation’s office. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Municipal police officers from the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) are planning the region’s crime strategy for Christmas with senior police officials.

PDRC chairman Dr Allen Sammy said the ongoing talks were prompted by concerned residents and businesses who fear there will be an increase in robberies for Christmas.

Sammy was speaking during a protest on Friday at the PDRC headquarters on SS Erin Road in Debe.

He told Newsday residents and businesses “are very concerned, and they’ve reached out to us to know what the plan for security is going forward.

“We (at the corporation) have asked for a joint meeting so that the businesses can be given some assurance by national security of their protection.

“It has been shown that around Christmas time there is an increase in robberies, and more and more residents now are fearful of going out of their homes to even shop.”

