Faulty fire alarm at Caroni Licencing Office triggers evacuation

Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke. – File photo by Roger Jacob

TRANSPORT Commissioner Clive Clarke said a faulty smoke alarm mechanism was the cause for the evacuation of the Caroni Licencing Office on July 11 and 12.

He said rumours of a bomb scare circulating on social media were false.

Clarke told Newsday via phone call that maintenance workers had been doing work in the toilet areas using a grinder.

“The fire services department suspects the fine dust from the grinder would have triggered the alarm. It happened yesterday and fire services reset it, then the maintenance workers came today and the same thing happened. As a result, they have ceased the work and we have taken the necessary action to ensure it (fire alarm) doesn’t trigger.

“The fire services are of the view it’s a faulty receiver on the alarm so the facilities department will be working on that on the weekend basically. All is well at the Licencing office, there hasn’t been any bomb scare.”

He said the building was evacuated as part of standard operating procedures once the alarm went off.

“Once a fire alarm goes off in any building, it is required we follow evacuation procedures. All staff would have vacated the building, likewise members of the building would have proceeded to the muster point, that was done in an orderly fashion on both days.”

Clarke said work resumed about 45 minutes after the alarm went off. He said the fire service arrived in 15 minutes. He said further maintenance checks would happen over the weekend.