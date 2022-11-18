Fatima thump QRC for North Intercol title

Sports

Fatima captain, Christian Bailey, in the action at the Secondary Schools Football League earlier this season. – Photo by Roger Jacob

THE agony of a second-place finish in the Secondary Schools Football League premiership tournament was used by head coach Hutson Charles to spur on his Fatima team ahead of the North Zone Intercol final on Friday. It seemed to work as Fatima defeated Queen’s Royal College (QRC) 5-0 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Fatima lost to St Benedict’s College 3-1 in the final of the premiership league competition on October 26 at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Charles knows the North Zone Intercol title is not as illustrious as the premiership crown but is satisfied his team got their hands on silverware.

“I just showed them the second-place medal. (It was) just a reminder…I told them we don’t want to get this type of feeling again. Today is a different vibe. These guys went out there and played their heart out and they deserve it.”

Fatima was out the blocks quickly as Michael Chaves gave them the lead in the second minute. Defender Philip Gray and QRC goalkeeper Christiano Austin got in each other’s way trying to make a clearance, and the ball fell kindly to Chavez who scored from a few yards out.

The QRC goalie continued to show signs that it would be a rough outing for him as in 14th minute as he misjudged a shot from distance that hit the post.

A minute later it was 2-0 as Chaim Williams chested the ball in the box and with Austin running out to narrow the angle, Williams slotted home.

QRC struggled to create quality chances on goal, unlike their opponents.

In the 25th minute, Fatima captain Christian Bailey made it 3-0. He intercepted a QRC pass, which caught their defence out of position, and ran into the box to slot past Austin.

In the 29th minute, QRC had some solid build-up play before the ball fell to Musaddiq Mohammed, but his shot was blocked. QRC had their moments, but their final shot let them down repeatedly.

In the 41st minute, Austin made another blunder. After receiving a pass from one of his defenders, Austin tried to dribble his way out of the box but Chavez stole the ball and completed his brace and made it 4-0 at half-time.

Chaves continued to shine for Fatima after the break, dribbling goalbound from half-line, but his shot went wide in the 61st minute. Fatima continued to dominate possession with QRC trying to hit on the counter attack. Both teams had strong support with students, parents and alumni in attendance.

It was the Fatima contingent who went home smiling as Alijah Nunes rounded off the scoring in the 92nd minute, tapping home a rebound to make it 5-0.

“I am elated, I am happy,” Charles said. “Happy just for the fact it has been a while since Fatima College, the senior team, has not won a trophy. For the boys to bring it home today it is very good.”

Charles said they had a plan for QRC coming into the contest. “We watched QRC play a couple times and we devised a plan, and that plan worked to perfection tonight.”

Charles said QRC prefer playing from the back line, but believes their defenders are not that composed on the ball, so Fatima pressured the defenders which led to errors by the Royalians.