Father, son among 3 killed in Tunapuna in 2 days

News

File photo

A Tunapuna father was murdered on Friday morning, two days after his son was killed. In all, three men were killed in the area in two days.

Police reports say Kerwin Warner, 50, of Pasea Road Extension, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex after he was shot in the abdomen.

Police reported that, at about 9 am, Warner was at Barney’s Variety, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna when two men came in and shot him. Police said nothing was stolen from the store and believe his killing was a hit.

On August 30, Warner’s son Kester Warner was killed at a car wash in Tunapuna. Police reported that, at about 3 pm, the 22-year-old was at the car wash along St Vincent Street Tunapuna when he was killed. Residents reported hearing gunshots and found his body shortly after.

When Newsday visited their home, a relative declined to speak saying they could not say anything. A neighbour described the family as quiet people who kept to themselves and moved into the area about three years ago.

The other man murdered in Tunapuna was Richard “Wally” Drayton, also 50 of Tunapuna Road, Tunapuna.

Police listed his killing as gang-related.

Police said, at about 8.30 pm on Thursday, they responded to a report of a shooting near the Church on The Way on Tunapuna Road. On arrival, they found Drayton’s body.

In another murder outside of Tunapuna, a one-legged man was killed on Thursday night.

Police reported that Stephon Alexander, 49, of Nizam Street, St James, was liming at a bar on Bournes Road at about 7.45 pm when he was killed.

Alexander had his right leg amputated years ago, police said.

Police said Alexander was the intended target as his killers ignored all who were there and went directly towards him.

Police said Alexander was not known to them and suspect he may have had a previous falling-out with someone who decided to kill him.