Father of murdered man thanks police as suspects held

FILE PHOTO: Cherry Ann Clarke, left, and Anthony Clarke cross their granddaughter Harmoni Clarke over the caskets of her murdered parents: Korey Clarke and Samantha Patrick at their funeral at the Mt St Jude Spiritual Baptist Church, St James, on November 9, last year. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ANTHONY Clarke, the father of Korey Clarke who was shot dead with his common-law-wife Samantha Patrick –while holding their baby, last October – praised investigators for arresting and charging four men in connection with the double murder.

In a phone interview, he said, “To be truthful I am a praying soul, I pray morning, noon and night. It’s tearing in my eyes. I stand with the police in prayer and they are bringing me justice. Those responsible are falling. I’m glad to hear police taking them down one by one.”

He spoke to Newsday on Friday after the police released the name of a fourth man charged with the couple’s murder.

Police arrested Taurean “Kunta” Allert, 36, of Morvant, on February 7. He was then charged on February 12 with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He appeared before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor at the Port of Spain Magistrate’s Court on February 13.

The matter was adjourned to March 13.

Clarke and Patrick, both 30, were shot dead on October 26 at their Aboud Circular Road, St James home. The couple was preparing for the christening of their seven-month-old daughter.

After the shooting, Clarke found his granddaughter in bed with the couple, under her mother, unharmed.

He said, “I have a picture on my phone with my son, and when she sees the picture she says ‘dada’ and tries to pull the phone. She remembers them. The trauma is there. It’s sad.

“I know that can’t bring him back. When I watch my granddaughter I see them in her. It hurts to hear rumours of the men boasting about what they do and how much money they take and spend. God will do justice.”

Clarke, who is a pastor, said what “pained” him is he knows the suspects.

“I know them,” he said adding, “Some of them grow up in the church by me. I’m a person when I cook I feed people. I fed all of them.”

He said the family is still trying to come to terms with the murders.

“We’re still wondering and asking why.”

Investigations were supervised by acting ASP Simon and Insp Lynch and Mongroo, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One, with the assistance of officers of the Western Division Task Force.

Last November, three other men, Mikkel “Fish” Baptiste, Ian “Boybee” Francis, and Russel “Masah” Pacheco were charged with the murders. All three men are from St James.

They were also charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

This case was one in two double murders solved by police this week.

In an unrelated matter, Raheem Evangelist, 30, of Blanchisseuse appeared before an Arima Magistrate charged with the murders of Nigel Dedier and Mitchell Evangelist on Friday.

This matter was adjourned to March 17.

Police said Dedier and Evangelist were at work near the Blanchisseuse Recreation Ground, on January 27, when the gunmen shot them multiple times.

Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police also charged Evangelist with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Another man was arrested in connection with the murder as well. He is assisting police with their ongoing investigation.