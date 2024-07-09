Father of Diego Martin man shot dead by police: ‘Leave it to God’

News

Lennon Noray Sr, father of 21-year-old Lennon Noray Jr, who was shot and killed by police on July 3 at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on July 9. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

A police-involved shooting in the Diego Martin area on July 3 has left one man dead.

He has since been identified as 21-year-old Lennon Noray Jr from Covigne, Diego Martin.

Police said around 6.38 pm on July 3 they were on an anti-crime operation in the West End police district, where they saw a large group of people.

The officers identified themselves and several people began running along a short street off Bagatelle Road.

They said this included an African male who was seen holding his waist area.

Police chased him into a grassy area, where they saw the man turn and pull out a silver and black gun from his waist.

The police shot him and he fell to the ground, injured. They took him to the St James Medical Facility, where he was pronounced dead by 6.55pm.

Police said a second suspect, 17, was nearby and was seen with a gun, but he threw it a short distance away and put his hands in the air. They arrested him and took him to the West End Police Station.

Police recovered two firearms with 21 rounds of .40 cal ammunition.

Speaking with the media at the Forensics Science Centre, St James on Tuesday, Lennon Noray Sr said, while his son was a little miserable, he was a loving child.

“Sometimes he’ll get you vex but then he’ll come back and hug and kiss you up.

“I was everything to him, because he actually grow with me.”

Noray Jr was living at home with his father, who called him “his baby.”

Noray Sr said everything he did, his son followed, and explained that his son was “very good with his hands.”

“I buy tools for him and he went and learn a trade in Diego Martin – straightening and painting in Bagatelle.”

Noray Sr said he does not plan on going to the Police Complaints Authority, as he is leaving the issue in the hands of God.

“In the next 100 years all of us will be dead and gone. Sometimes you have to leave life alone and leave it for God.”

His father said the last time he saw his son was around 4-5am that morning, as he had just arrived home from visiting his girlfriend.

“He came and lie down by me and he hugged me and began sucking me by my neck – something he did from from a young age up to his late teens.”

Noray Sr said when he got his pension monthly, he would give his son his bank card to get whatever he wanted.

“I used to tell him take a $500 more, he would bring it back and say ‘I only take $400.’ That’s the type of relationship we had.”

Police investigations are ongoing.