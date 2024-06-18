Father of dead 2-year-old boy says family in shock

News

Xaevi’el Glasgow –

Juval Glasgow says his family is broken and shaken up over the death of his two-year-old son Xaevi’el Glasgow.

Xaevi’el was pronounced dead on June 14, shortly after Glasgow picked him and his four-year-old brother up from the babysitter.

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on June 17, Glasgow said Xaevi’el’s mother was having a hard time dealing with his death.

“Mummy is breaking down and it will hurt her. It has also sent me into another world since that night and it’s about trying to hold up now.”

Glasgow said the entire family has been affected by his death.

“The grandmother, grandfather, aunts, stepmother have all been breaking down. These are people who have been in his life, not only financially but who have helped to take care of him as well. This has shaken the family drastically.”

Recounting that day’s events, Glasgow said he usually spoke with his children via videocall everyday but was unable to speak with them on Friday as he did not get through to the babysitter’s phone.

He said he arrived at around 8 pm to pick up his two children and realised something was wrong from the moment he held his Xaevi’el.

“His weight was feeling different and he was stiff.

“The first thing I did is I touched his chest for a heartbeat and then I felt his neck for a pulse and I didn’t get any.”

Glasgow said he stood in shock as the babysitter then tried to revive Xaevi’el but was unsuccessful.

“She was trying to give him CPR and with that I went into shock. I fell back and I just panicked and bawled out. Then my dad came and is when he touched me that shocked feeling went.”

Glasgow said his other son, who was also taken to hospital the same night to treat an injury to his left eye, is now in shock.

“He doesn’t want to talk to the police. He is only four so he is giving them answers part by part. Certain questions they are asking him and he is freezing up and he is crying.”

Glasgow is meanwhile choosing to remember Xaevi’el’s bubbly personality.

“Anybody that knows my son knows he very full of life and a very excited child. If he is around, you will laugh and want to love him up.”

The family will have to wait for answers about Xaevi’el’s death as no autopsies were done at the Forensic Centre on June 17.

Glasgow is eager for answers.

“I just want to know how the system going and deal with this,” he said.