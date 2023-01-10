Father of Arima double murder victim urges parents: Cover children in prayer

News

The father of a murdered Arima labourer, Kamali Cayonne, is urging parents to turn to God to help protect their children.

Cayonne, 29, aka ‘Mali’ was gunned down with his friend Anton John aka ‘Frosty’, 30, while liming at Garcia Circular, Arima, on Saturday night.

Police said gunmen in a silver Nissan B15 drove near the men and shot at them.

Cayonne and John ran into a nearby house but were chased by their attackers who killed them in a room.

Police found and seized several spent shells including 5.56 spent shells and a live 7.62 round commonly used in assault rifles.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Cayonne’s father Maxton Cayonne said while he remembered his son as a loving young man, he may have been swayed by bad company.

When asked what he felt parents could do to better protect children, Cayonne said he felt prayer was the only solution.

“The only thing parents can do is to cover them (your children) in prayer.

“Whatever is your religion, your belief system just pray, prayer is the only thing because not even the police or the government or anyone has that solution, if they had the solution they would have had it under control.

“You could never feel good about something like that, I don’t even know how to start expressing myself but it’s nothing good.

“This feeling was the closest thing to hell.”

He said Cayonne occasionally worked in construction and remembered him as a caring man.