Fatal incident at WASA jobsite in San Fernando

WASA Caroni water treatment plant. – File photo

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) reported a fatal incident at a jobsite in San Fernando.

In a statement on Sunday, WASA identified the deceased employee as Kern Etienne.

The authority said Etienne was involved in carrying out emergency repair works on a sewer pipeline along the Rienzi Kirton Highway when the incident happened, trapping him in a trench.

Etienne was taken out of the trench and rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.

He succumbed to his injuries.

WASA extended condolences to Etienne’s family, friends and co-workers.

Efforts will be made by WASA to support all of them during this extremely difficult time.

The authority promised a full scale investigation into the incident would be conducted by WASA and other relevant agencies.

It said further information would be provided at a later date.