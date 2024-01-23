Fatal accident on Beetham highway

News

Backed-up traffic on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Valsayn caused was caused by a fatal accident on the Beetham Highway. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

AN accident on the Beetham highway just after 5 am caused a traffic nightmare for motorists entering Port of Spain on January 23.

Reports say a driver proceeding west along the highway struck a homeless man who was attempting to cross the highway.

The homeless man died as a result of his injuries. The driver is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Up to 7.30 am, the westbound lane of the highway was blocked off by police, causing gridlock traffic. It was eventually cleared by 8 am.