Fashion workshop training for Tobago youth

Tobago

Christopher Nathan, left, conducts CVI Fashion Workshop runway techniques session. –

Coco Velvet International Fashion and Model Management, in partnership with the Tobago Library Services, will host a free creative arts workshop for Tobago youth at the Scarborough Library.

Secondary school students in forms three to six, in the 14-19 year range, who wish to pursue careers in the creative industries will benefit from the Tobago Youth Fashion and the Creative Arts workshop.

Participants will be selected during creative arts career presentations at secondary schools to be held in October, a media release said.

Successful candidates will be trained for three months, from November 2-January 31, 2024. On completion, a graduation presentation, Makin’ Style, will be held at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on February 4, 2024 for participants to showcase the skills they learn during the workshop, the release said.

Top Model Trinidad and Tobago’s Sarah Jane Jones in Dem Vintage NYC fashion brand. –

All workshop modules are designed to provide an holistic, competency-based learning environment for participants which will include soft/life skills and introductory technical training modules for jobs in the creative industries. Graduates will be encouraged to pursue further training at MIC Technology Institute, YTEPP Ltd, the Creative Arts Centre at UWI, the Academy for the Performing Arts and the Caribbean Academy of Fashion and Design at the University of TT, the release said.

The workshop will offer three options for candidates: professional fashion modelling for aspiring runway, print and commercial models; fashion industry arts and design section for students who wish to pursue careers in the visual and fine arts; and project and event management.

Coco Velvet International said it has hosted these youth development workshops since 1997 during the vacations in Port of Spain. The agency said it decided to move the training to Tobago this year to give youths there the same opportunities to follow their dreams, just like some of its successful former graduates.

The agency said over 1,000 secondary school students have participated in this workshops thus far and many of the graduates are enjoying lucrative careers in the creative industries – with some working in Milan, Paris, New York and London for top brands like Versace, Prada, Dior, Saint Laurent, Chanel, Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren.

Thirteen teens were also signed to prestigious international modelling agencies coming out of the workshops, Coco Velvet said. Among them are Naomi Chin Wing, who was signed to IMG Model Management; Crystal Noreiga. who was signed to Elite Model Management New York and Select Models London; and Paul-Robert Pryce Paul – now a successful Broadway and LA film star.

Coco Velvet’s Milan-based international model Sarah Jane Jones featured in Elle Mexico’s June 2023 fashion editorial. –

Coco Velvet said Wendy Fitzwilliam was was its principal model when the agency was launched in 1997 –she received training and professional development at Coco Velvet from Christel von Hueck, the director of International Bookings during 1997-1998 to prepare her for an international modelling contract at Karin Models in Paris, the following year she won the Miss Universe 1998 title in Hawaii.

Coco Velvet’s most recent success, Sarah Jane Jones, is now signed to model agencies in Paris, Milan and Spain,

More info:

To register, send a text with name, address, age, telephone and e-mail to Coco Velvet International WhatsApp 868-620-2316 or e-mail [email protected]

Follow Coco Velvet International on Instagram and Facebook @cocovelvetinternational