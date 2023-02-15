Farmer loses pair of suckling pigs valued at $1,000 from still-secured pen on his Bolans farm

Black Immigrant Daily News

Another case involving the praedial larceny of pigs, this time from a Bolans farm, is being investigated.

Reports are that a villager reported to the Bolans Police Station that two of his sucklings had been stolen.

Further reports say that, on February 7, the man secured his pen and went into town. However, upon his return he discovered that the two white suckling pigs were missing, although the gate to the pen was still secured.

Reportedly, the value of each pig is $500.

A search was carried out in the surrounding areas for the missing animals, but without success.

This offence reportedly occurred sometime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the day in question. (REAL NEWS)

