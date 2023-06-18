Farmer gunned down in Las Lomas ambush

News

Kurt Stafford –

A Cunupia farmer, whose son was murdered, last year, died after he was shot in the head in Las Lomas on Saturday.

Police report that Kurt “Crabby” Stafford, 54, was shot after he stopped at the side of the road. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Complex, Mt Hope where he was declared dead.

CCTV footage showed Stafford being attacked by two men who came out of the bush shooting at him. Stafford drove off with the men chasing him and crashed. Police did not give a motive for his killing.

In August, last year, his son Sherwin Julien, 33, of Watts Street Curepe, was killed while liming at Gate Boy’s Bar, UWI, St Augustine. Police said two gunmen entered the bar pretending to be customers and killed Julien. It was the second attempt on his life, the first was on March 10 at Kelly Village. Police could not say if there was a connection between the two murders.