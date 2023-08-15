Farley tells Rowley: You are not PM of the THA

News

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. – File Photo

INTERIM political leader of the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) Farley Augustine told supporters on Sunday night that Dr Rowley is “not the Prime Minister of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).”

He made the statement while giving the feature address at the launch of the TPP at the Milford Road Layby, Scarborough.

In his address, Augustine re-emphasised his administration’s commitment to achieving greater autonomy for the island, saying it was a top priority.

But he lamented that the Tobago autonomy bills were still “languishing” in the Parliament, after being debated more than two years ago.

Augustine regarded autonomy as the “most important element” in facilitating the island’s development.

“We cannot do it playing second-class citizens to another group of people,” he told supporters, who included former Tobago Organisation of the People political leader Ashworth Jack.

“I love all my Trini family and Iove my Trini friends. But the same way you (Rowley) have a right to develop your island the way you see fit, I have that right too. And I also want to add, you are not the boss of me nor this island.”

Augustine, who urged Rowley to dissolve Parliament and call a general election, added, “Mr Prime Minister, yes, you are the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. But you are not the Prime Minister of the THA.

“As a matter of fact, from the time you reach number one Jerningham Street (the Assembly Legislature), your authority ends by the gate.”

He said despite several efforts over the years to achieve greater autonomy for Tobago, “We can’t seem to get there.

“Every cycle, we run around the island with a set of consultations, we write up a document, send it to Trinidad – and then they throw it in the dustbin and we repeat the cycle again.

“Well, something has to move the needle now, and we have to ensure that this time around, the autonomy that we crave, we actually get it.”

Augustine said there is a prevailing sentiment among some young people that autonomy is no longer important to his administration.

“But it is if every time you build a road, they will ring EMA (the Environmental Management Authority) to try to stop you, then your autonomy is important. If every time you try to develop the port they will tell you, ‘Don’t do nothing on the port, we will extend the little jetty,’ then your autonomy is important.

“If every time a teacher applies for leave, it have to go down to Trinidad and cyah come back up for years, it is important.

“If every time we go to the Parliament in October for a budget and the most they could give us is $4.03 from every $100, then your autonomy is important.”

Augustine said Tobagonians must take charge of their resources.

“And that is why I offered no apologies when the Prime Minister’s visit to the quarry (Studley Park) was cancelled. Central government eh own that. That is Tobago people own.”

The Tobago Self-Government Bill and the Tobago Island Administration Bill were debated in the House of Representatives on June 28 and 29, 2021. The debate reached the committee stage. The motion called for the House to adopt a joint select committee’s report on the bills, which required a three-fifths majority for passage.

However, the Opposition walked out of Parliament after Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George granted the Prime Minister an extension of speaking time during the debate. The Opposition and Progressive Democratic Patriots had said at the time the bill did not represent the wishes of Tobagonians.