Farley: I won’t step down

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine –

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has dismissed calls for his resignation by concerned Tobagonians after the leak of recordings of a discussion among THA officials on a propaganda campaign.

Augustine responded to questions from reporters after the budget presentation on Monday at the Assembly Legislature in Scarborough.

The concerned citizens gathered to express their frustration with the THA before the budget presentation. The protesters comprised retrenched Cepep employees and other contracted workers, all dressed in white jerseys.

Augustine said, “I see it as part of the politics. It’s their right to say whatever they need to say.”

In the audio clip, two people, believed to be THA officials, were heard discussing using state funds to hire people for public relations and propaganda.

“More than that though, I was very clear in pointing out the circumstances under which those conversations were being held.”

Last Saturday, the entire audio clip, which is eight minutes and 15 seconds long, was released via a radio talk show. Questioned on the clip, Augustine said he hadn’t listened to the whole things and understands there is also a longer version.

“I just continue to focus on the governance of the island, to be honest. That matter, in my mind, has been addressed quite clearly and fully to this point. And of course, as I said in that briefing, as leader of the island government of Tobago, there are always things that you wish you can say and show that you just have to keep measuring yourself, because the security of the state as a whole is perhaps more important than our own egos and our desire to be proven right. It’s unfortunate, but it’s just part of the responsibility that comes along with the job.”

He added: “Perhaps someday in the future when I am retired and I write my memoir, you’ll get to see some of the dark underbellies that I couldn’t share with you.”