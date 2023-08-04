Farley hits fresh police, licensing ‘disrespect” THIS CAN SOUR VERY QUICKLY’

Tobago

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

SIMMERING tensions between the Police Service, the Licensing Department and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine appear to be on the boil once again with Augustine warning that things can “go sour” quickly after the head of Tobago’s police declared that no permission is needed for licensing officers to operate in Tobago.

This comes as Trinidad-based licensing officers teamed with their Tobago counterparts during the course of the week to hold several road-traffic exercises in different parts of the island. The last joint exercise was held on Thursday.

This led to numerous Tobagonians giving their views on the increased presence of these officers, with some even describing it as “intimidating” to Tobago’s drivers.

Earlier in the week, Head of Tobago Police, ACP Collis Hazel, on the Tobago Updates morning show, reminded the public that licensing officers are an arm of the country’s national security apparatus.

ACP Tobago Collis Hazel. – Photo by Roger Jacob

“We are sworn to work any and everywhere, so that we can call on the resources of national security on any part and to work anywhere and we want no permission from no one.”

He added: “Anyone in which we want to align with, it is to help us to work with some of the issues that we are plagued with.” Hazel’s response, especially the part where no permission is needed or wanted, did not sit well with Augustine.

Contacted for a response, he told Newsday: “I don’t know if it’s a case of permission, but it is a case of courtesy.”

Augustine added: “If that is the feeling of the TTPS, then this can go sour really quickly. I could in the morning take the (THA) executive and make a decision that we are not going to expend any of the THA’s resources on (THA) sixth schedule matters.

“We could decide that the vehicles we rent for the TTPS, we are no longer going to do so. The housing we are committed to paying for, we are not going to do so. The facilities that we are going to support, the monies that we are going to spend…we’re just not going to spend them. (But) that would be in nobody’s best interest.”

Augustine said this disrespect to the THA cannot continue unfettered, noting that there is need for government agencies to work with the people and not against the people. He said licensing officers cannot see themselves as bullies to the people of Tobago.

“You have to be more present; it can’t be that the only time we see licensing (officers) is when Tobago is abuzz with activities, and then you frustrate people by causing traffic, frustrate the general public and all of that. It has be a consistent effort with licensing and their operations across the space.”

He said consistency would also lead to the kind of public education that is required in terms of what that arm of national security ought to be doing and how they ought to operate.

“More than that, licensing – I feel like they don’t appreciate that they are also a part of the THA. It is beyond passing strange that the people who are paid by the THA, get their overtime paid by the THA, are housed by the THA, have all their facilities paid for by the THA, somehow takes instructions outside of the THA, and the THA is completely ignored in the entire process. No communication with the THA whatsoever.”

He reiterated that the Licensing Department in Tobago falls under the ambit of the THA since it falls under the fifth schedule.

“It is under the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development and therefore if exercises are to be carried out that includes bringing a bulk load of officers from Trinidad, then that should be communicated. There is a line administrator.”

Newsday reached out to Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan who said he was unaware that Trinidad-based licensing officers had been in Tobago this week. He said he would be unaware since licensing officers report to the (Transport) commissioner who in turn reports to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

“The Transport Commissioner is the transport commissioner for Trinidad and Tobago. He is also a law enforcement officer. We don’t interfere with law enforcement; we work closely with the police – they are law enforcement,” Sinanan said.

FLASHBACK: Police and licensing officers during an exercise in Tobago in April, which led to claims by the THA chief secretary that officers had been terrorising Tobago drivers. FILE PHOTO – David Reid

He did confirm that the Transport Department in Tobago, however, falls under the purview of the THA and not the Transport Commissioner.

“The THA department is responsible for that office and staff but not the officers nor the commissioner – that is why from time to time he (the Transport Commissioner) can send and change people from Tobago, the commissioner is responsible for his officers and their operations,” Sinanan said.

Back in April, according to a Newsday report, Augustine accused Trinidad licensing officers of “terrorising” Tobagonians. He described as “disruptive,” the manner in these officers were conducting their road exercises.

He later admitted to media that his wife Takyana Nedd-Augustine was stopped by officers in Tobago for driving without her permit, which she had forgot at home, and that he later arrived on the scene to assist her.

A Newsday report dated April 20, stated that Augustine acknowledged the licensing department has responsibility for ensuring that citizens abide by the laws for vehicular use on the roads.

But he said there were “serious challenges” he had to echo on behalf of Tobagonians.

“In the first instance, it should never be that we have hordes of officers coming up from Trinidad to terrorise Tobagonians. That should never be the case. That should not be how they operate. There must be a measure of respect with how they do their duties,” he said in the Newsday report.

“We are seeing people turning up for minor things that we believe discretion could be used because, in the spirit of the law, there are discretionary powers assigned to the officers and that seems to not exist in Tobago’s case.” Augustine said it appeared there was a “mad rush” to issue tickets.

The Tobago Division of the Motor Vehicle Authority, under the Ministry of Works and Transport, issued a summary report on a joint road traffic enforcement and education exercise conducted in ten areas across Tobago between April 13 and 19.

That report said 692 fixed-penalty notices were issued to drivers for traffic violations over the seven-day period while 29 drivers were served with driver disqualification notices owing to accumulated demerit points.

The Newsday report said the exercises were carried out by police from the Scarborough Traffic Section, Task Force, Shirvan Police Station with support from officers from Roxborough and Charlotteville police stations together with police Road Safety Co-ordinator Sgt Brent Batson and officers from the Licensing Division.

They were co-ordinated by Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke, Snr Supt Jackman and ASP Joseph.