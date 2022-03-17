Faris demoted as Rowley reshuffles Cabinet

News

IN AND OUT: Newly appointed Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, right, is seen in this 2020 file photo with the man he has replaced, Faris Al-Rawi, who is the new Minister of Local Government as part of a major Cabinet reshuffle announced on Wednesday. –

IN a major turn of events, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi was demoted to become Minister of Rural Affairs and Local Government as part of a wider Cabinet reshuffle by the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Law Association past president Reginald Armour was named as Al-Rawi’s surprise replacement.

Armour was one of the attorneys who represented Dr Rowley when he sued the Integrity Commission in 2007. Rowley had sought leave for judicial review of the decision of the commission to conclude and/or publish a report in relation to him, and had forwarded it to the DPP without giving him a fair opportunity to be heard.

Ex-high court judge Maureen Rajnauth-Lee ruled in his favour in 2009.

The Attorney General is the only other minister apart from the Prime Minister who is required for the formation of a Cabinet under the Constitution.

News of the reshuffle came in a post on the Facebook page of the Office of the Prime Minister, followed by a later statement emailed to media houses.

Later, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) sent photos of the swearing-in ceremony at President’s House.

Al-Rawi, San Fernando West MP, did not directly reply to individual phone calls or text messages. At about 4.20 pm a post on his personal Facebook page said he would host a media conference at 5.15 pm at the auditorium of the Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain. But at 5.03 pm, another post said this event was postponed. It added, “Please be advised that a statement will subsequently be released.”

By 6.12 pm, a statement from the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs (AGLA) announced the change.

“AGLA would like to recognise the achievements of the outgoing attorney general and minister of legal affairs the Honourable Faris Al-Rawi MP for his invaluable contribution in significantly changing the legal landscape of TT in the form of plant, machinery, processes and the law. AGLA welcomes Senator the Honourable Reginald TA Armour SC to his new role and looks forward to partnering with him in keeping watch and continuing to be guardians of the public’s interest.”

Later, a statement from Al-Rawi keenly welcomed his new post while recounting his achievements as AG.

Another major surprise was the announcement that Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Senator Clarence Rambharat had resigned. He has been replaced by Kazim Hosein who was shifted from the portfolio Al-Rawi now holds.

There were changes also in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development with Pennelope Beckles being replaced by Camille Robinson-Regis.

Robinson-Regis’ appointment as Minister of Planning and Development was revoked with Beckles taking her place.

I SWEAR: Reginald Armour, SC, is sworn in as the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs on Wednesday at President’s House. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT –

Leaving his appointment Senate Vice President was Nigel de Freitas who will now serve as Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries with responsibility for lands.

Senator Dr Muhammad Ibrahim will replace de Freitas.

Also having her senatorial appointment revoked was Yokymma Bethelmy who has been replaced by Laurence Hislop.

Rowley has had several Cabinet reshuffles, albeit minor, since becoming PM in September 2015 and his re-election in August 2020.

In August 2018, then sports minister Darryl Smith became a minister in the Ministry of Housing under Rowley as housing minister but was subsequently dismissed.

Former tourism minister Shamfa Cudjoe became the new sports minister. Former housing minister Randall Mitchell was appointed tourism minister, and Marlene McDonald public administration minister.

Another reshuffle in January 2020 saw the then minister of social development Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn become planning minister jointly with Rowley, while former planning minister Camille Robinson-Regis had become minister of social development, among appointments as parliamentary secretaries made to Foster Cummings and Adrian Leonce.

In April 2021, on the sudden death of Franklin Khan, Stuart Young was named his replacement as energy minister. Young was in turn replaced by Fitzgerald Hinds who became Minister of National Security.