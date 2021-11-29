Family Planning Association: Address ‘cultural norms’ which contribute to gender-based violence

News

THE Family Planning Association has said that some factors which contribute to domestic violence have become “cultural norms” in Trinidad and Tobago, and they should be “addressed and eliminated.”

In a news release on Friday – International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women – the association called on the nation to “look within…

“…Examining our governance structure, our laws, our society, our language, our policies and practices in institutions, workplaces, and places of businesses as well as cultural practices and norms in communities and families to introspect and examine our own individual mindsets, attitudes and responses to abuse in all forms.”

It said that in TT, gender-based violence can be seen as a “manifestation of restrictive gender stereotypes, expectations for gender roles, and the distribution of power among genders,” noting a recent upsurge in local cases.

“We continued to hear reports of female victims of homicides, victims of non-intimate partner sexual assaults, and gender-based-violence-related assaults on members of vulnerable communities, including the migrant community.

“Additionally, we know that for every reported case, there are many more unreported incidents.”

It said a collective effort is needed to combat gender-based violence and that more people need to “act” rather than just observe.

“The association is joining the call for action across our nation to not only recognise and acknowledge gender-based violence as a human rights violation, but to also conscientiously identify, concertedly address, and eliminate contributory factors which have, in some instances, become cultural norms.”

Over the next 13 days, the association will embark on an activism campaign.

“We will be sharing more on our projects and services available to the public. In the interim, we are inviting our fellow citizens: Do not sweep gender-based violence under the carpet. Do not dismiss it as a norm. This is not who we are as a people, and it is not something we will perpetuate.

“Violence against women and girls is not acceptable. Gender-based violence in any form is not acceptable. Rather than wait for change to filter down to us, let us move in concert. Let us all collectively stand up as allies and implement the change we want to see in every corner of society today.”