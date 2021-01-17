The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has vowed to respond quickly and decisively to quell any attempts by people to escalate gang-related criminal activities in this country. Griffith and other senior officers of the TTPS detained several “persons of interest” on Friday night after alarming and threatening messages began to circulate on […]