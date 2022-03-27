Family of missing Mayaro boat captain want helicopter to join search

News

The Mayaro family of missing boat captain Renaldo “Justin” Morales is hopeful a helicopter will be assigned to join the search for him.

Newsday was told Morales, 25, left his Mayaro home on Wednesday afternoon to go fishing off the coast of Guayaguayare but did not return home on Thursday morning as expected.

He was reported missing on Thursday morning at the Mayaro Police Station.

On Saturday, his cousin Stacey Mc Colman told Newsday several fishermen joined the search on Saturday but rough seas hampered their efforts. She is also pleading for a helicopter to join the search.

“The Coast Guard indicated that they would have initiated (efforts) to get a helicopter but I don’t know exactly what the status of that is or who we could turn to, to actually get some kind of assistance to run a helicopter search.”

Mayaro police told Newsday on Saturday the Coast Guard is helping with their search.

“I know he coming home today, I know he coming home today…I’m having that faith,” his cousin said.

On Wednesday afternoon, fisherman Renaldo “Justin” Morales went fishing with the fishing vessel TFN 5306 off the Guayaguayare coast but did not return home on Thursday morning as expected. – Photos courtesy Stacey Mc Colman

“Right now, we are just at the point of hoping and praying they will find him. But as I said, I know he’s coming home safe today, so we are just praying, keeping our hopes high and trusting in God.”

Morales has been fishing since he was young, Mc Colman said, and it’s not unusual for Morales to go fishing overnight.

She said fishermen claim they saw Morales pulling in his fishing net near the Mora Platform around 6 am on Thursday.

“We don’t know what happened after that but he never came in. So we don’t know whatever trouble he had or encountered.

“I know fishermen does get in difficulty at times, and I know he had a little mishap a time, but he’s always returned home on time.”