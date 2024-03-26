Family of man shot by policeman says friends caused his death

News

Police cars on a crime scene – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE father of a man who was shot by an off-duty police officer during an attempted robbery is warning young people about the dangers of peer pressure.

Around 5.30 on March 24, Ferdan Thomas, 21, and an accomplice tried to rob the officer, who was waiting outside a mechanic’s garage in Curepe.

The officer fired several shots at Thomas and the unknown accomplice as he ran away.

Thomas was found afterwards in the driver’s seat of the policeman’s car.

A male relative said Thomas, a Fatima College graduate, refused to listen to his family’s advice about his friends.

“He is a loving child. He always hugging and kissing his family. A really nice boy.

“But it’s just the wrong friends. This is not Ferdan. It’s just the wrong set of friends he followed, the wrong set of people.”

The relative said several male figures in Thomas’s life spoke with him repeatedly but he refused to listen.

“I fed up talk to him. It ent have days I didn’t talk to him.”