Family: Grande fire victim a carefree spirit

Fabian Nancoo, youngest brother of fire victim Natasha Nancoo, is consoled by a mourner at the funeral for the mother of two and her son Adesh Joseph at the Jesus Deleiverance Tabernacle, Vega De Oropouche, Sangre Grande on Thursday. – Angelo Marcelle

A funeral for Natasha ‘Nashi’ Nancoo and her son Adesh ‘AJ’ Joseph was held on Thursday at the Jesus Deliverance Tabernacle, Vega de Oropouche Sangre Grande. The 51-year-old and her two sons Joseph, 11 and Enrique Reyes, 19 lost their lives after a house fire broke out early last Thursday.

The family’s relatives shared their fondest memories of the family. One reminisced about Nancoo’s “carefree spirit.”

She added, “She lived a very carefree life for all of her 51 years. When we visit the family and Nashi (as she was called by relatives) is not there, you would ask, ‘Where Nashi?’ Mummy would always say, ‘Where you think? She gone drinking in Tabaquite, nah.’

“That’s to tell you how carefree she was.”

She fondly recalled Nancoo’s love for chutney music that would lead to her “taking over the dance floor” once it started playing.

“Her children were special-needs children who at times, as you would know with boys, they cannot stay quiet.

“You would hear Nashi shouting at them to stay quiet, behave or ‘come here.’

“Sometimes they would oblige, but most times they would test her to see how far they can take it.”

The relative added that the boys were the “most loving children you will ever meet” as she remembered how they would stretch their hands for a hug even if they saw the person five times that day.

“As for AJ, do not leave the fridge open because if it have ice cream in it, he will be eating that whole night. And when you get up the next morning, it empty.

“Enrique, on the other hand, was a more calm spirit, always wanting to go fishing or watching TV with his papa in the bedroom.”

The relative said though it was a sad time for the family, they could find comfort knowing they were dedicated members of the church and they could now “find peace with their father in heaven, laughing and playing.”

Another relative focused on Joseph and said, “His future was stretched out before him like a book waiting to be read.

“We do not expect to find ourselves in a place like this on a day like today to mark the ‘end’ of a life that hardly even started… but here we all are saying farewell to this beautiful child.”

She recalled finding out about Nancoo’s pregnancy with Joseph and the complications they faced – the expecting parents were initially told they would lose their child.

However, the relative said, when Joseph was born after eight months of pregnancy and a slim chance of survival, the doctors told Nancoo that Joseph had “defied all odds.”

A separate funeral for Nancoo’s other son Reyes will be held on Friday.