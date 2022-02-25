Family appeals for $3 million to save 12-year-old Kelsey Cabralis’ life

News

12-year-old Kelsey Cabralis at her Tunapuna home in January. – File photo/Angelo Marcelle

THE family of cancer patient Kelsey Cabralis is seeking the public’s assistance to raise $3 million for a bone marrow transplant for her.

Parents Kevon Cabralis and Candice Moraldo are trying to help 12-year-old Kelsey beat acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, diagnosed when she was just two years old.

She went into remission several times, the last being in 2018, but relapsed in 2021.

Kelsey has been a patient at the Just Because Foundation (JBF) clinic at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments, ever since.

However, for long-term care, chemotherapy and radiation are not sufficient to prolong her life. She desperately requires the surgery, which is not available in Trinidad and Tobago or in the Caribbean. Her sister Kianna, seven, is a perfect match for the transplant.

The sisters are students of Tunapuna Girls’ RC Primary School. Their story, which told of Kianna’s desire to save her sister’s life, was featured in the January 30 issue of the Newsday.

Since then, doctors at the paediatric ward of the hospital have received an acceptance letter from the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital (JCI USA-accredited), one of the oldest and most prestigious multi-speciality tertiary acute-care hospitals in India, which is willing to do the surgery.

The prohibitive cost is the only thing which stands in the way of Kelsey’s survival and for her to fulfil her dream of one day becoming a doctor so she could save the lives of children with cancer.

Moraldo said Kelsey is not doing very well.

“She is experiencing a lot of pain in her chest. She has to go to the hospital on Tuesday to start heavy chemo. In the past I was told her heart would not be able to take the heavy chemo, but I have to talk to the doctors to find out what changed their minds.”

Moraldo said while the surgery is urgent, no date can be set as the family has not raised sufficient funds for the hospital stay, tests, and actual surgery, nor have plans been finalised for hotel accommodation and airfare.

Moraldo will have to travel with her two daughters and spend at least five months in India while Kelsey recovers.

In the interim, the family has opened an account, #110000004575259, at Royal Bank Canada (RBC) in the name of Candice Moraldo/Irma Sookoo for TT-dollar donations.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for US-dollar donations at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-kelsey-for-a-bone-marrow-transplant. Or donors can visit gofundme.com and search “Bone marrow transplant for 12 year old Kelsey” created by Winston Alleyne.

Family and friends have also embarked on a number of initiatives including a sweet box sale and barbecue.

Moraldo said the sweet box sale will be on March 19 and will cost $45, with drop-off points in Arouca, Trincity, Tunapuna, San Juan and Port of Spain. Orders can be placed by calling 354-6401 or 493-2663.