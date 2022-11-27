Famed Hip Hop Manager Hovain Hyton Dead At 56, Tributes Pour In

The Hip Hop community is mourning the death of well-known music manager Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, who passed away on Friday.

The Brooklyn manager is a well-loved A&R label owner as well as a father and a husband who previously worked with the older generation artists likes of Cam’Ron, Jim Jones, Styles P, and lately with YFN Lucci, Flipp Dinero, and T-Pain. Hovain’s family announced his passing on his Instagram page on Saturday morning.

“It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends, and colleagues that Jonathan’ Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday (Nov. 25). He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother, and a proud Brooklyn representative,” the post read.

The family did not share any information about Hylton’s medical condition, but he was 56 years old.

“We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all of the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time. We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.” The note ended.

The post saw many of the A&R creative’s friends sending him condolences and his family words of comfort. Young Guru commented, “I can’t take it,” while Fat Joe said, “Love you, brother. 4 ever.”

Artist Bridget Kelly said, “Devastating. I cannot believe this, such a brilliant mind and kind soul.”

“No [heartbroken emoji], Hov I don’t want this to be real but thank you for being a friend to me and always real. My Allah protect your family and guide you in the after life,” Sean Falyon wrote.

Over on Twitter, Andre 3000 wrote, “Didn’t know this man personally, but I always appreciated the presence he had in the industry and on my timeline, all the people I respect always respected him. RIP @Hovain man.”

Producer Shawn Beats wrote, “Just watched the Troy Ave movie last night and was saying how it’s dope to see him and Hovain cool again. Then waking up to see Hovain dead today is crazy. If it ain’t bout no loss of life or money, go apologize to ya mans before it’s too late.”

Hovain’s death comes just about a week after he was recognized as a leading music executive. The Cinematic Music Group president shared his pleasure at the honor on his Instagram account.

“I’ve always prided myself on just being a good person and a hard worker. Never was big on awards. The way I came in this game was the independent route so I always knew caring too much about the politics wasn’t going to help me. But it feels good to be honored as one of Billboard’s Power Players alongside my brother and partner @jonnyshipes,” he wrote on Instagram.