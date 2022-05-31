Fake cops, soldiers kill two in Arima

News

Police are probing a murder in Arima in which two men were gunned down by a group of men dressed as policemen and soldiers on Monday night.

Police said 28-year-old Kylon Lewis and Myron Beckles, 26, were at Temple Street, Arima, at around 11 pm when a dark-coloured car drove up.

Four men dressed in camouflage and wearing jackets with police logos got out of the car and shot them several times before getting back in the car and driving off.

An 18-year-old man was also shot in the chest.

Nearby residents took Lewis and Beckles to the Arima Hospital, where they were declared dead. The wounded man was also taken to the hospital, where he remained up to Tuesday morning.

Arima police and members of the Northern Division Task Force visited the scene with crime scene investigators and found 34 spent shells.

No motive has been established for the murders.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II is continuing enquiries.