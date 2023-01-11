Fake cops kill man in Arima

News

Gunmen dressed as police officers shot and killed an Arima man on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Drew Kowlessar, 31, of Manuel Congo, Arima, was at a drag mall, near Detour on Queen Street, Arima, at around 6.30 pm, when a black Nissan X-Trail outfitted with blue flashing lights drove up to the store.

Four men got out of the car, two were wearing police tactical uniforms and the other two wore camouflage fatigues.

The men pulled Kowlessar out of the store and shot him on the pavement before getting back in the car and driving off.

Police on patrol were called to the scene where they found Kowlessar’s body.

Officers of the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) found around 22 spent 5.56 shells and a live round of ammunition at the scene.

A district medical officer (DMO) visited the scene and declared Kowlessar dead.