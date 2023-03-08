Extreme Measures tops TTPBA’s season-opening regatta

Sports

Extreme Measures in full flight at the TT Powerboat Association’s first regatta for 2023 at the TT Yacht Club, Glencoe on Sunday. Photo by Ronald Daniel

EXTREME Measures sped away with the Class F title at the first regatta of the season on Sunday hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Power Boat Association at the TT Yacht Club.

Extreme Measure topped the category totalling 1400 points whilst Ratchet was second with 1100 points and Ketch This was third tallying 500 points.

Knot in Slow Motion was a comfortable winner in the G Class category amassing 1030 points, Trident II was a distant silver medallist with 480 points and copping the bronze medal was Timeless with 280 points.

Arrow was crowned the champion of the S Class posting 1430 points, Kraken was 200 points behind for the second spot, and Pandemic grabbed third with 1000 points.

The second regatta is set to be held on April 2,with a venue yet to be determined.

Arrow on the way to victory in the S class on Sunday. Photo by Ronald Daniel

Ratchet competes in Sunday’s first regatta at the TT Yacht Club, Glencoe. Photo by Ronald Daniel

Knot in Slow Motion in action in the G class at the TT Powerboat Association first regatta on Sunday in Glencoe. Photo by Ronald Daniel