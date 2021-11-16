‘Extensive’ road restoration exercise starts in Lowlands

Tobago

File photo by Jeff K Mayers

The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment is expected to begin extensive road restoration work at Allfields Trace, Lowlands (between Allfields Branch Trace and Cruickshank Drive, in the vicinity of Brown Sugar Restaurant) on Wednesday. The work is expected to be completed by Sunday.

For the duration of the project, Allfields Trace will be closed to non- resident traffic. Special provisions will be made for access by property owners and the exercise will be assisted by the police traffic division.

DIQE reminded the public that there continues to be a shortage of bitumen, which is critical to the production of asphalt hot mix for paving. Owing to the short supply, DIQE said only critical road resurfacing works can be scheduled for execution at this time.

The division apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused and thanked the public for its understanding and co-operation during the exercise.