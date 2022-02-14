Extempo prelims postponed

News

In this file photo, Lady Syntax performs at the National Extempo semi-finals on at Kaiso House, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. –

The National Extempo preliminaries – one in the line-up of A Taste of Carnival events – has been postponed until further notice.

The preliminary round of the Calypso Monarch competition was also postponed.

This follows the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) saying that an estimated $1.5 million was not enough to stage the Calypso and Extempo Monarch competitions which were in danger of being cancelled.

A meeting was expected to be held on Monday to discuss the issue.

In a release on Monday, the National Carnival Commission (NCC) said its Valentine’s Day National Extempo preliminaries had been postponed. The event was scheduled to be held at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

“The NCC sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused as a result of this development, and will advise the public of additional updates as they become available. We invite you to follow us on our website, Facebook, and Instagram pages for more information on upcoming A Taste of Carnival 2022 events,” it said.

In an article on Sunday, TUCO president Ainsley King said the decision to postpone the preliminary round of the Calypso Monarch competition was made after he met with NCC last Friday.

He said TUCO was told to plan the competition and tents and the organisation would be facilitated. King said TUCO was allocated $1.5 million but the money was not enough despite the organisation doing everything it could to reduce expenditure.