Express journalist Wayne Bowman dies at 53

Express features editor Wayne Bowman, 53, has died. A report from the paper said Bowman died late Monday evening after having breathing difficulty.

It added that he was passionate about arts and entertainment which he covered for nearly three decades.

Many within media and arts and entertainment took to his Facebook page to express their sadness at his passing.

Comedian Nikki Crosby posted to his Facebook page saying she was in shock and hurting. “So much death,” she said.

She sent condolences to his family.

Singer Gillian Moor posted to his page saying, “What a heart.”

She said he was a champion of culture, of journalism, a wonderful friend, colleague and family man.

“Oh, boy, we’ve lost a good one. What to say thank you? Rest in peace dear old friend. Much love, always.”

Entertainment writer, publisher and podcaster Nigel Campbell said Bowman was a main player in the “critically important media sector.”

“Features editor at the Trinidad Express Newspapers, his role in shaping opinion and filtering the many stories of the people and events with the local creative sector was paramount.

“Entertainment journalism has taken a hit. We were not always on the same side with regard to opinion and analysis over the many years he was a journalist.

“His many published words have left their mark on entertainment careers here, and that is something that should never be diminished. In an industry that is getting increasingly short shrift in editorial real estate, his role in sustaining entertainment and features news won’t be forgotten,” Campbell said.

On Bowman’s Facebook page, Ken Marlon “KMC” Charles posted that he too was hit hard by Bowman’s passing. He said that Bowman was his first road manager even before he became successful in music. He said Bowman will be missed by many.