Exploring Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Programs

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May, 26, 2023: For modern-day nomads seeking freedom, flexibility, and the opportunity to explore the world, the Caribbean through its Citizenship by Investment programs offer an enticing path to secure a second citizenship.

In this business news spotlight, we delve into each country’s unique offering within the Caribbean Citizenship by Investment landscape from the lowest to the highest currently.

Antigua and Barbuda

Discover the business-friendly environment and attractive investment options, including real estate and economic contributions, that make Antigua and Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment program an enticing choice for entrepreneurs and investors. Established in 2013, the Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship Program offers quick and straightforward routes to acquiring a second citizenship in just 3–4 months with visa free access to over 160 countries worldwide.

The most cost-effective Caribbean program with a minimum investment of $100,000 as a government donation for a family of up to 4 members (for example, main applicant and spouse, along with 2 children).

With a secure process in place, investors will be required to complete the investments only after receiving citizenship application approval.

Application Processing time: 3-4 months

Qualifying dependents: Spouse, children, dependent parents, grandparents

Visa Free Travel: 150, incl. EU & UK, Singapore, Hong Kong

Min. Cost for single applicant: US $100,000

Family of 2 (applicant +spouse): US $100,000

Dominica

Explore Dominica’s program, renowned for its affordability and efficiency, offering investment avenues that contribute to economic growth and sustainable development, such as investments in real estate and the country’s Economic Diversification Fund. The most affordable in the Caribbean, the Dominica Citizenship by investment program offers a quick route to acquiring a second citizenship and your visa free access to over 143 countries worldwide.

The ownership is valid for life and transferable to your family – Dominica is a true investment, guaranteeing economic and political security for your entire family.

Citizenship in 2 months

Minimum Investment – $100,000

Visa free travel to 143 countries

St. Lucia

Discover St. Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment program, offering various investment routes, including real estate, enterprise projects, government bonds, and the National Economic Fund.

The Saint Lucia Citizenship by Investment Program was launched in 2015, enabling foreign investors and families to acquire a second passport in just 3–6 months with visa-free access to over 140 countries worldwide.

Coupled with a quick and straightforward application process, the program provides a wide range of investment options starting from $100,000 if you choose a government donation.

Other options include a real estate investment for a minimum of $300,000 or investing in government bonds from $250,000. With various air links and direct flights, Saint Lucia is very well connected with Europe and other parts of the world.

Passport in 3-6 months

Minimum Investment – $100,000

Visa free travel to 140+ countries

The Caribbean Citizenship by Investment programs provide a gateway for global citizens to secure second citizenship while embracing the allure of the Caribbean according to Invest Caribbean. Each country’s unique program offers a range of investment options, business-friendly environments, lifestyle benefits, and transparent costs.

St. Kitts and Nevis

Uncover the advantages of St. Kitts and Nevis’ long-established program, known for its stability and reliability. Explore the investment options, including real estate and contributions to the Sustainable Growth Fund, which create opportunities for business growth. It is the ‘Platinum Standard’ of citizenship by investment, the St. Kitts and Nevis Program is the most trusted and successful program of its kind.

Passport in 3-6 months

Minimum Investment – $125,000

Visa free travel to 157 countries

Grenada

The Grenadian citizenship program is the best low entry route to obtaining a second passport either through a $150,000 government donation or $220,000 property investment.

Grenada is the only Caribbean country which holds the coveted E-2 visa treaty with the US, allowing citizens to apply for a non-immigrant visa and reside there.This is an incredible opportunity as many countries such as China, Russia, India and countries of the Gulf region do not have an E-2 treaty with the US, you can obtain your citizenship of Grenada first then apply for USA E2 Visa.

When applying for this program, children and parents, as well as unmarried siblings, can be included under one application.

Passport in 4-8 months

Minimum Investment – $150,000

Visa free travel to 144 countries