There were re­ports yes­ter­day that Venezuela’s state-owned oil com­pa­ny Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) was prepar­ing to un­load crude from the FSO Nabari­ma, the float­ing stor­age fa­cil­i­ty that has been list­ing dan­ger­ous­ly in the Gulf of Paria for sev­er­al weeks. How­ev­er, it was not en­tire­ly clear how the trans­fer would be made.