Expansion Capital Options For Black And Caribbean American Businesses

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. July 18, 2023: Securing capital to foster the growth of your business in the United States can be a significant challenge, particularly for Black and Caribbean American business owners. Fortunately, Invest Caribbean officials assert that there are numerous financing options available to address this issue. These options encompass working capital loans, business loans, equipment loans, and commercial real estate loans. By availing yourself of these funds, you can propel the expansion of your business. Here’s an overview of how you may qualify for each category:

Working Capital Loans:

Financing up to $500,000

Minimum 2 years in business

Loan term of 10 years

Minimum credit score of 700

No prepayment penalty

No collateral required

Business Loans:

Various loan options, including SBA Express, SBA 7(a), SBA 504, USDA, conventional, and non-conforming financing

Loan amounts ranging from $1,000 to $25 million

Short and long-term loan options available

Sole proprietors are eligible

Funds can be used for any business purpose, such as real estate acquisition or construction, business acquisition or startup, working capital, debt refinancing, or consolidation of merchant cash advances

No or low collateral required

High loan-to-value (LTV) financing available

Nationwide coverage, including rural locations

Equipment Loans:

Loan amounts from $5,000 to $5 million+

Terms of up to 10 years

0% down payment for purchases

Startup-friendly terms

Expedited approval process, with same-day funding available

Financing for new and used equipment

Commercial Real Estate Loans:

Loan amounts from $25,000 to $30 million+

High LTV financing

Non-profits are eligible

No prepayment penalty

Interest-only repayment option available

Unrestricted cash-out

Expedited closing process

Flexible underwriting

Suitable for investor-owned and owner-occupied commercial properties

For more information, visit https://www.investcaribbeannow.com/our-services and navigate to the US SME Loans section.