Ex-TT cyclist Varun Maharajh held after high-speed Florida chase

Sports

Varun Maharajh –

FORMER national cyclist Varun Maharajh, 31, was arrested in Port St Lucie, Florida on Sunday night, after a frenetic police chase which began at Indian River County, 36 miles away.

Maharajh, who holds three national cycling records, had been on the run from police for a string of charges.

According to a WPBF report on Monday, Maharajh drove almost 36 miles along the I-95 highway before crashing his car. The chase reportedly reached speeds of around 190km/h before Maharajh ditched the vehicle, and ran into some bushes.

Police continued the chase on foot for around 30 minutes, joined by a K9 officer. With help from a helicopter, they eventually found Maharajh hiding under a tree, where he surrendered.

Contacted by Newsday on Tuesday, St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office’s administrative legal assistant Maria Entner said Maharajh is being detained at the St Lucie County Jail. She said Maharajh is expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday charged with fleeing and eluding police with their siren on.

She said Maharajh is also on charges in Indian River County for fleeing and eluding at high speed, operating a motor vehicle without valid licence and possession of a firearm.

She said the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had also expressed interest in Maharajh’s whereabouts.

Maharajh was one of TT’s most promising cyclists, breaking national records in the 250m time trial, 4,000m individual pursuit and 4,000m team pursuit.

Maharajh was TT’s cycling team manager at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.