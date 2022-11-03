Ex-Port of Spain mayor: No ‘true leaders’ on political landscape

News

Louis Lee Sing with his new book Closer to the Church at it’s launch at The Little Carib Theatre in Woodbrook on Wednesday evening. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

FORMER Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing said while he sees “no true leaders” around when it comes to politics, he remains optimistic that “good things are coming.”

He was speaking at the launch of his novel Closer to the Church at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook, on Wednesday evening.

– Photo by Sureash Cholai

In his book, he sought to show what a “true leader is.”

Asked to define a true leader, he said, “I don’t see any of them around the political landscape, but I’m optimistic that good things are coming.”

He pointed out audience members including former attorney general and leader of the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) Anthony Smart and former senate president Timothy Hamel-Smith as examples of true leaders.

“I want to say to you that there was a time TT had tremendous possibilities, both within and outside of the existing political parties.

“One of the most forceful oppositions to come to the existing PNM came from a person who came from inside the PNM, who, when that person felt the party was no longer doing what it should be doing, took up his bag and walked.”

Today, he said, “We do not have those options.”

Ysabel Lee Sing (left) reading Louis Lee Sing new book Closer to the Church. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

He added that the lack of true leaders isn’t unique to Trinidad and Tobago, referring to the US, where, he said, “The option is no option.”

He said young people must “sit and work out” what country they want.

“We wanted a better country. We all wanted a better place and we worked for it.”